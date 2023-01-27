Advertise With Us
Violet Crown screening Oscar nominated films

Violet Crown Theater
Violet Crown Theater
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Violet Crown on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is bringing the Oscars to town.

With the recent announcement of the 2023 nominees, the Violet Crown is showing some of its favorite films on the list. The theater will start showing Oscar nominated films through the weekend.

“We’re excited about the Oscar nominations this year and so excited that we’re bringing back some of the Oscar nominated films that we showed previously last year. We’re reprising Banshees, TAR, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Elvis,” Violet Crown general manager Cameron Poison said.

Starting February 17th, the theater will also start showing Oscar nominated short films.

