UVa Redshirts Leon Bond III and Isaac Traudt give Virginia fans a reason to be excited

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Isaac Traudt and Leon Bond were both highly recruited players for Virginia, and both have chosen to redshirt this year. The two guys have a ton of potential, and they’re using this time to get even better and stronger in practice.

In pregame warmups, Leon Bond puts on a show. Even if he can’t play in the games this season, he can still give the fans a highlight reel of dunks.

“I would say I am an explosive player, I would say I get to the rim, I play above the rim, but one thing people don’t know is that I’m an improved shooter,” Bond said.

Shooting is where Bond says he’s improved the most during the last three months, and the redshirt practice time is preparing him for next season.

“I want to be an impactful player, I want to be a dominant player. I just want to get that year of development,” Bond said.

Shooting is where fellow-redshirt Isaac Traudt excels. The 6′10″ forward showed off his range in Virginia’s Blue-White Scrimmage, and he says he’s getting even better in practice.

“Just getting so many reps and so many game shots. I feel like I’m making a lot of tough shots at a high clip and I think defensively I’m improving a little bit as well,” Traudt said.

The two guys have bonded, spending hours together and teaming up against UVA’s starters.

“That’s my guy, that’s my teammate. We go at it, we go at those guys so we definitely got close,” Bond said.

“I’m a lot more laid back and chill than he is so it mixes really well,” Traudt said.

Coach Tony Bennett says he encourages his two redshirts to play free during practice.

“You’re seeing them be real aggressive, play through mistakes. When you’re on the Green Team, have at it, let loose, and your job is to make the coaches mad at the first team because you’re doing a good job,” Coach Bennett said.

Bennett says Bond is fun-loving and brings a ton of energy to the team.

“He loves life, he loves the game, he’s an emotional player and I think that’s great,” Bennett said.

“I’m trying to stay focused on this year, but I know we’re going to do some big things and I’m definitely looking forward to next year, I’m ready,” Bond said.

