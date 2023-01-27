UVA Health experts navigate new phase of the pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts at the UVA Medical Center say we are entering a new phase of the pandemic, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Doctor Patrick Jackson says that hospitalizations and the amount of severe illnesses from COVID-19 have declined, even with the XBB. 1.5 variant surge.

He says this shows that the vaccines are working and adapting, which he says is why the FDA is trying to simplify its vaccine strategy moving forward, though we don’t know what that may look like yet.

“I think that there is nothing on the immediate horizon that makes me think that we’re going to see a huge wave of hospitalizations and ICU admissions in the near future, but as with any virus, there’s a persistent risk of something emerging,” Dr. Jackson said.

As of Friday, January 27th, there are 31 patients in the hospital with COVID, which is down from the previous week.

