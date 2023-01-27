Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health experts navigate new phase of the pandemic

UVA doctors discuss COVID-19 case count and new XBB1.5 variant
UVA doctors discuss COVID-19 case count and new XBB1.5 variant
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts at the UVA Medical Center say we are entering a new phase of the pandemic, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Doctor Patrick Jackson says that hospitalizations and the amount of severe illnesses from COVID-19 have declined, even with the XBB. 1.5 variant surge.

He says this shows that the vaccines are working and adapting, which he says is why the FDA is trying to simplify its vaccine strategy moving forward, though we don’t know what that may look like yet.

“I think that there is nothing on the immediate horizon that makes me think that we’re going to see a huge wave of hospitalizations and ICU admissions in the near future, but as with any virus, there’s a persistent risk of something emerging,” Dr. Jackson said.

As of Friday, January 27th, there are 31 patients in the hospital with COVID, which is down from the previous week.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville
Messy Weather Wednesday
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall

Latest News

Expired COVID-19 Antigen Home Test
UVA Health expert advises checking to see if COVID-19 test is really expired
Sally Hudson
Delegate Hudson pushing for affordable emergency contraception in Virginia
TikTok
UVA professor warns against using TikTok to self diagnose mental health conditions
(FILE)
UVA Health hopeful Charlottesville-area has seen peak RSV cases