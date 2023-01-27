UVA baseball team holds first practice of the season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA baseball team had its first practice of the season. Coach Brian O’Connor is beginning his 20th season at Virginia along with associate head coach Kevin McMullan.

Virginia is coming off back to back NCAA tournament appearances, including a college world series berth in 2021.

The Cavaliers are ranked 19th in the D1 baseball preseason poll, winning 39 games last season and returning six starting position players.

“I think the key to success for us will be the evolution of our pitching staff. What roles the guys fall into and how quickly they can learn at this level of baseball to be consistently successful,” Coach O’Connor said.

Virginia’s season opener takes place on February 17th, away down in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.