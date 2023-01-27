Sunny but Chilly Friday. Trending Dry Through Saturday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Today will be a pleasant but chilly day. Saturday is shaping up to be the best day of the week with temperatures in the mid-upper 50′s and mostly sunny skies. That changes on Sunday with showers arriving in the afternoon and a wet pattern likely persisting the remainder of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 30′s, mid 40′s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid-upper 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Sunday: Cloudy with late showers. Highs around 50. Lows around 40.

Monday: Morning showers clear out but conditions remain mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.

Tuesday: Rain showers. Highs around 50.

Wednesday: Rain and chilly. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Thursday: Tracking rain and snow chance. Highs in the upper 30′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.