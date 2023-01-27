CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Mark Warner says it’s time to raise the debt ceiling. He says it will help the nation pay social security, military salaries, Medicare benefits and tax refunds.

Warner also believes that if we have a debt ceiling default, the stock market will suffer greatly. The primary hurdle in doing so is that raising the debt limit does not have bipartisan support.

“The hypocrisy of this. We raised the debt ceiling 3 times under President Trump without any fight at all. This kind of debt ceiling plan that the House Republicans have talked about, they ought to put up what their plan is,” Warner said.

The senator says that Republicans’ suggestion to keep the debt ceiling where it is and to preserve federal budget cuts is “the height of irresponsibility.”

