Rep. Spanberger reintroducing Butcher Block Act to increase competition in meat packing industry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) is reintroducing the Butcher Block Act.

If passed, it would increase competition in the meat packing industry and help the cattle market by improving access to grants for local producers.

“We want to make sure that livestock producers have access to local meat processors. We want to ensure that those who might want to join the industry of meat processing has had the ability to do so locally,” Spanberger said.

Spanberger is the only Virginia in the House Agriculture Committee. She knows it is important for the economy in and around her district. She says agriculture is the number one private industry in Virginia, and that it is important to represent.

“We have a voice representing all of our industries, be it from the cattle producers in Virginia’ 7th District to the row crop producers, to the peanut producers. Really ensuring that there’s a voice on Capitol Hill advocating for unique elements of Virginia agriculture has been my priority,” Spanberger said.

The Butcher Block Act would create a permanent grant and loan program in the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the expanding meat packing industry.

