Paramount Theater screening four-part “Who is a Runner” documentary

The Paramount Theater on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall (FILE)
The Paramount Theater on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall (FILE)(NBC29)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, January 27th, Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater is presenting the landmark documentary “Who is a Runner.”

The four-part documentary focuses on the historical and cultural experience of Black runners across the US, including Charlottesville’s Prolyfyck Run Creww.

“A lot of time, people don’t like to uplift the residents and community members living in these neighborhoods, and we do it a weekly basis. This film is just a short instance of us telling these peoples’ stories, uplifting them the way they should be,” Prolyfyck Co-Founder James ‘Littlez’ Dowell said.

Following the screening, there will be an in-depth panel discussion on inclusivity in running and more.

The showing begins at 6 p.m. and admission is completely free.

