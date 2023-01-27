New Wason Center Poll shows Virginians do not want Gov. Youngkin to run for President

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new poll shows that Governor Glenn Youngkin has a 50% approval rate, but 59% of Virginians do not want him to run for president. This is out of The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University and its State of the Commonwealth survey.

UVA Center of Politics Director Larry Sabato says he’s surprised such a large majority of Virginians don’t want Youngkin to run for president.

“It’s a real signal to him that people want him to do his job here in Virginia,” Sabato said. “It is his first elective office, and he’s only had a year of experience.”

The poll also highlights a mix of opinions when it comes to topics in the General Assembly, which at this time is wrapping up its third week. Abortion laws are drawing some attention both in the session, and in the report.

“This is interesting, because there’s similar numbers with Republicans, Independents and Democrats on this one. 39% of Republicans say remain as is, 46% of independents say as is, 45% of Democrats say as is,” Wason Center Research Director Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo said.

Meanwhile, 44% of Republicans want more restrictions on abortions, while only 1% of Democrats do and 26% of independents.

“We’re going to have a lot of fighting and a lot of pie throwing between the two houses and between the governor’s mansion in the General Assembly, and in the end, there aren’t going to be many fundamental changes,” Sabato said.

A majority of Virginians also do not support the governor’s environmental plans, such as leaving the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

“66% of Virginians are saying we should stay in this carbon cap and trade program,” Bromley-Trujillo said.

Though many in the Commonwealth do agree with the governor when it comes to a hot topic in schools.

“Whether they support requiring that parental approval, if a student wants to use a different pronoun or name from their birth certificate here, majority of Virginia voters are supporting this requirement at 59% to 36% oppose,” Bromley-Trujillo said.

“We’re back to Democrats versus Republicans, and that’s what’s going to decide what happens in the General Assembly. Just a little hint, relatively little will be happening,” Sabato said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.