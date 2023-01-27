Kroger donating $40k to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kroger is donating $40,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. It says the money will go towards the food bank’s Culturally Familiar Food initiative.

“The food bank is big. I mean, the area’s 25 counties, eight cities, about a third of Virginia, so as you can imagine, there are a lot of immigrants and refugees that are located in our communities,” BRAFB communications manager Lee Sinclair said.

The initiative focuses on bringing culturally familiar spices and oils to all kitchens to bring an extra level of comfort to immigrant and refugee families in need.

“We want to be welcoming to them, and can you imagine being dropped into an area and the language is unfamiliar, the written word isn’t familiar and then the food is unfamiliar,” Sinclair said.

The BRAFB says its aiming to provide comfort foods that remind people that are new here of familiar meals, while also providing options to explore American styles as well.

“Culturally familiar food is to help provide food to folks who are unfamiliar with the American diet. There’s a lot of stuff that folks don’t know that we take in America for granted. Things like peanut butter, and a lot of folks don’t know what to do with that,” Sinclair said.

“There is a diverse population that they are hoping to serve and all sorts of people are facing food insecurity, so it seemed like a great initiative for Kroger to support,” James Menees with Kroger Corporate Affairs said.

