Jefferson Fund awarding $1.5 million to UVA innovators

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Fund announced that it is awarding almost $1.5 million to UVA innovators, the most the fund has ever given out.

The grant money is being split between 14 projects in Charlottesville that follow the unifying theme of sustainability.

Zackary Landsman is a grant recipient, and his project is called ‘Printers 4 Kids.’ In his project, Landsman takes “trash” and turns it into “treasure.”

“I started just looking for different electronics that I would find at thrift stores that hadn’t sold or now are like, really cheap, and just ripping parts out of them,” Landsman said. “We’re taking discarded electronics that are headed to landfills, e-waste recycling centers, and that are unsold at secondhand stores, and converting them into STEM kits for local schools for free.”

The grant is letting Printers 4 Kids go even further.

“With the $30,000, we’re buying a plastic shredder to refine the material, and then an extruder to convert into 3D printing filament so that we can supply UVA labs, local makerspaces, and then start 3D printing programs at local schools,” Landsman said.

The Baja Racing Team at UVA is another grant recipient, and it’s using the $25,000 it received to build a one person car and form a lasting team.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to get a car, and most importantly, get a team together so the team can last for future years,” Baja Racing captain Bryan Murphy said.

Printers 4 Kids and the Baja Racing Team are just two examples of the projects that will soon be impacting Charlottesville.

“It’s an investment in people and ideas that they can further enhance UVA, enhance Charlottesville, some grants globally. It’s much more than just a couple of students, but it’s a great broad impact on what we can do,” Andrea Seese with the Jefferson said.

