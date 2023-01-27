Advertise With Us
Jaunt plans for the future

Jaunt buses in the lot at Jaunt HQ in Charlottesville.
Jaunt buses in the lot at Jaunt HQ in Charlottesville.(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Regional Transit Partnership is focusing on a preliminary study about how it could use alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas, battery electric, or hydrogen fuel cells.

It says this is part of an effort to make the Central Virginia Area Transit system cleaner.

“One of the goals is to reduce greenhouse emission at Jaunt by about 45% by 2030 and net zero by 2050,” Ted Rieck, the executive director of Jaunt, said.

The Jefferson Area Regional Transit Partnership’s next steps are to make a timeline for adopting a fuel alternative and to install charging stations.

