Jaunt plans for the future

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Regional Transit Partnership is focusing on a preliminary study about how it could use alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas, battery electric, or hydrogen fuel cells.

It says this is part of an effort to make the Central Virginia Area Transit system cleaner.

“One of the goals is to reduce greenhouse emission at Jaunt by about 45% by 2030 and net zero by 2050,” Ted Rieck, the executive director of Jaunt, said.

The Jefferson Area Regional Transit Partnership’s next steps are to make a timeline for adopting a fuel alternative and to install charging stations.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.