Gas prices on the rise

By NBC29 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices across the Commonwealth continue to rise.

Around Charlottesville, you will pay close to $3.47 a gallon. That’s 4¢ more than the state average and 14¢ more per gallon than last week.

Across the country, the price is even higher at $3.50.

The reason for the rise? Higher crude oil prices.

“Anyone who wants to know what’s happening with the price of gas all you have to do is look at where crude oil is going and there is no one in the state of Virginia very few people in the united states who determine what the price of crude oil is going to be,” said Mike O’Connor with Virginia Petroleum and Convenience Marketers Association.

AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said it’s hard to tell when prices might come back down.

