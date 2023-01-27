Fluvanna County High School hires Mitchell Pace as new head football coach

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County High School has promoted Mitchell Pace to be its new head football coach.

Pace has 17 years of experience as an assistant coach for the Flucos.

“We are pleased to have Coach Mitchell Pace as our new head football coach at FCHS. His knowledge of Fluvanna, experience as a coach in conjunction with teaching our FLUCOS in the classroom will be a great asset for the program. We look forward to the transition into a new era of FLUCO football,” stated Athletic Director Scott Morris said.

“We are elated that Coach Pace is taking over the helm as our Varsity football coach. Mitchell brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this position and possesses the needed drive, determination, and integrity for the program. I know he will continue to mold our players, on and off the field, while partnering with our community to move forward together for our student athletes,” Superintendent Pete Gretz said.

Pace is a FCHS graduate and also a teacher at Fluvanna. Pace and his wife Marie have three kids who all currently attend Fluvanna County High School. Pace has also served as Fluvanna’s head swim coach and boys tennis coach.

