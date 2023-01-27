Colder Night and Chilly Friday. Milder Weekend - Dry Saturday. Showers Back Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Colder tonight and still a brisk wind, at times. Seasonably chilly Friday with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 40s. This last weekend of January, temperatures will turn milder, back in the 50s for most locations. Saturday is dry and pleasant and the pick day of the weekend. A weak front will approach and pass by late Sunday, which will bring cloudy skies and showers by afternoon and evening, tapering off by early Monday. Temperatures above average to finish out the month. More rain is likely to wrap up January and to start February. We will watch the end of next week, as temperatures trend colder.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonably chilly. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers developing by PM. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 30s to around 40.

Monday: Early showers, Sun and clouds, milder. Highs mid 50s. Lows upper 30s to around 40.

Tuesday: Cloudy, showers. Highs low 50s. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Showers, Highs around 50. Lows low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Groundhog Day: Showers - rain and or snow, and chilly. Highs low 40s.

