Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA apprenticeship program honors 2022 graduates

Certificate at UVA Apprenticeship Graduation
Certificate at UVA Apprenticeship Graduation(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s apprenticeship program honored its 2022 graduates.

The graduation celebrated students who finished their four years learning various trades.

While in the program, students get the chance to work at the university in different facilities management roles. The graduates will now go on to continue their trades in their respective fields.

“It’s exciting. I’m proud of everyone here, the majority of us stayed together. We’ve been a great support for each other. I’ve been able to go to other places where I’ve needed help with schoolwork or just personal things. I think we’re all pretty close,” electrical apprentice graduate Brittany Collier said.

The applications process for the next class in the apprenticeship program will begin in March.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville

Latest News

Burnley-Moran Elementary School
Charlottesville City Schools holding virtual feedback session for school renaming
Sen. Mark Warner (D) Virginia
Senators Warner and Kaine spearhead push for new assault weapons ban
Criglersville Elementary
Madison County Board of Supervisors denies plans for old Criglersville Elementary building
Shenandoah Valley
After a successful year, the Valley Conservation Council looks towards 2023