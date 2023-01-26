UVA apprenticeship program honors 2022 graduates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s apprenticeship program honored its 2022 graduates.

The graduation celebrated students who finished their four years learning various trades.

While in the program, students get the chance to work at the university in different facilities management roles. The graduates will now go on to continue their trades in their respective fields.

“It’s exciting. I’m proud of everyone here, the majority of us stayed together. We’ve been a great support for each other. I’ve been able to go to other places where I’ve needed help with schoolwork or just personal things. I think we’re all pretty close,” electrical apprentice graduate Brittany Collier said.

The applications process for the next class in the apprenticeship program will begin in March.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.