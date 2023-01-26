Sunny, Breezy, and Trending Dry Into the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting the day with mostly cloudy skies, but that will improve into the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds will continue through early this evening with possible gusts up to 30mph. Past that, the weekend is trending dry and cool with possible late showers on Sunday. Will be tracking the system and possibility of more rain the beginning of next week.

Today: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with calmer winds. Lows in the mid-upper 30′s.

Friday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows around 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Sunday: Cloudy and tracking possible rain. Highs around 50.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Tuesday: Cloudy and tracking rain showers. Highs around 50.

Wednesday: Cloudy and tracking rain. Highs in the mid-upper 50′s.

