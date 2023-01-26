Advertise With Us
Restaurant Week returns January 30th

Restaurant week in Charlottesville
Restaurant week in Charlottesville(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Restaurant week is just around the corner.

You can choose between 24 different Charlottesville and Albemarle County restaurants from January 30th to February 5th.

You’ll be able to get a deal on multiple course meals and some of the proceeds will benefit the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank.

“This January restaurant week, all our restaurants have opted to do the $35 price point or $45 dollar price point. That never includes tip or tax or beverages, but it does get you three courses, usually absolutely phenomenal,” Restaurant Week coordinator Stephanie Vogtman said.

A link to all participating restaurants can be found here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

