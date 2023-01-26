Restaurant Week returns January 30th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Restaurant week is just around the corner.
You can choose between 24 different Charlottesville and Albemarle County restaurants from January 30th to February 5th.
You’ll be able to get a deal on multiple course meals and some of the proceeds will benefit the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank.
“This January restaurant week, all our restaurants have opted to do the $35 price point or $45 dollar price point. That never includes tip or tax or beverages, but it does get you three courses, usually absolutely phenomenal,” Restaurant Week coordinator Stephanie Vogtman said.
