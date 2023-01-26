Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Metro Richmond Zoo announces name of baby hippo

Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022. (Source: Metro Richmond Zoo)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The results are in! After nearly 19,000 votes were cast, Metro Richmond Zoo officially announced the name of its baby pygmy hippo!

Metro Richmond Zoo announces birth of pygmy hippo just before Christmas

After beating the other finalists with just over 1,000 votes, say hello to Petunia!

Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022.
Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022.(Metro Richmond Zoo)

Here are the results:

1. Petunia: 5,079 votes

2. Dumplin’: 4,070 votes

3. Penelope: 3,615 votes

4. Olive: 3,550 votes

5. Holly: 2,110 votes

6. Gayla: 539 votes

The zoo says Petunia is confident, brave, and spunky, and gets her energy out by running around and splashing in the water.

“Now that she is comfortable in the pool, the water level has risen to normal. Each morning when Iris and Petunia are moved into the indoor pool area, Petunia will usually lead the way straight into the water,” Metro Richmond Zoo said in a news release.

Petunia and her mother Iris can be seen every day at Hippo Haven by the public. When Petunia gets bigger and when the weather warms up, the duo will be let outside in the outdoor habitat.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville

Latest News

Chef Antwon Brinson on HBO Max's The Big Brunch
Chef Antwon Brinson of Culinary Concepts whips up cultural breakfast
Sign for People And Congregations Engaged with Ministry (PACEM) (FILE)
PACEM working to meet shelter demand
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
Matthew Guenter was the first to cross the finish line at the 2nd annual Carilion Clinic...
Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 returns to the Roanoke Valley