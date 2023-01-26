Madison County Board of Supervisors denies plans for old Criglersville Elementary building

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The community of Criglersville pushed back against renewed plans from a Richmond developer to change the old Criglersville Elementary School.

The Madison County Board of Supervisors agreed to deny the plans, voting 4 to 1.

“It kind of ran the gauntlet, it was very unclear. That was reflected in the Board of Supervisors’ comments where they said that it was unclear what the purpose of the building would be, and if it would fit into the community, so that worked in our favor,” Criglersville resident Joe Beddow said. “Now going forward, hopefully, with whatever comes about now, they will stay in that same vein of listening to the community.”

Although community members see this week’s denial as a win, they know the future of the old Criglersville elementary building remains up in the air.

“The attorney for the developer made it clear in the public hearing that they’re planning on suing the county, which will further tie up the property and lead to some uncertainty,” Criglersville resident Samantha Guerry said.

Now, the question of what to do with the old school is the hands of the people who made clear what they did not want.

“I think that’s why they asked for the community to put our heads together and come up with an idea, bring it to the board and hopefully help them help us,” Beddow said.

NBC29 reached out to the developer’s attorney for comment, but as of now has not heard back.

