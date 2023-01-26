Late Clearing Tonight. Gusty Winds Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The latest storm, which brought a brief wintry mix to a cold, soaking rain Wednesday, will exit tonight. Early tonight, still some light rain, drizzle and fog. A cold front will sweep through late, with a surge of wind and clearing skies. Temperatures above freezing overnight. Sun and clouds and blustery Thursday. Winds could gust 20-30+ mph during the day, making ir feel colder, than temperatures in the 40s. Seasonably chilly Friday.

This last weekend of January, temperatures will turn milder, back in the 50s for most locations. A weak front will pass by Sunday, which will increase the clouds and may trigger a few showers. Temperatures above average to finish out the month. More rain is likley to wrap up the last day of January and start February. Watching an Arctic cold front by the end of next week. Rain to colder temperatures for the first weekend of the new month! Keep checking back for updates.

Tonight: Light rain, drizzle and fog early tonight. Late clearing and turning breezy. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, gusty winds. Highs in the 40s to near 50. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonably chilly. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs low to mid 50s. Low near 30.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mild. Few showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 30s to around 40.

Monday: Sun and clouds, milder. Highs mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Tuesday: Cloudy, showers. Highs low 50s. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Showers, mild. Highs low to mid 50s.

