Charlottesville City Schools holding virtual feedback session for school renaming

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The possible renaming process of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools is rolling forward tonight with a public Zoom feedback session.

“We’re trying to include all aspects of the community in the process of looking at the names. We’ve had the survey online for a week or two and had between 350 and 375 respondents already,” Beth Baptist with Charlottesville City Schools said.

After the Zoom feedback sessions, students will also get to voice their opinions through voting.

“We will be doing the voting with the students. One day next week, the committee will be meeting, and this is just one more avenue for the community to be involved if they haven’t been so already,” Baptist said. “There are no set conclusions at this point on anything, but at both schools in the survey, they did lean towards renaming, so we have been looking at possible different names.”

The Zoom session takes place on Thursday, January 26th at 7 p.m. To sign up and attend virtually, click here.

