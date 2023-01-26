Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Biden administration focuses on renter protections

Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.
Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than a third of Americans rent their homes.

The Biden administration is aiming to protect renters with a multi-agency approach.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency will look into potential limits on rent hikes, while the Housing Department will work on rental assistance properties and public housing.

It will propose giving people who miss a rent payment at those places 30 days’ notice before ending their leases.

Other agencies will focus on background check methods and credit report accuracy.

The White House outlines its guiding principles in what’s being called a “Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights.”

Evictions disproportionately affect Black women and their children.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville

Latest News

The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
5 Memphis officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death
FBI Director Christoper Wray, right, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland, discuss the...
US infiltrates big ransomware gang: ‘We hacked the hackers’
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
Biden extends deportation protection for Hong Kong residents
Tran opened fire on a mostly elderly crowd of dancers at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio,...
Sheriff: Gunman didn’t know Monterey Park dance hall victims
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks to reporters after the House select committee investigating...
Trump impeachment leader Schiff joins California Senate race