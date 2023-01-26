Advertise With Us
After a successful year, the Valley Conservation Council looks towards 2023

Shenandoah Valley
Shenandoah Valley(WHSV)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Valley Conservation Council says that last year was a great year for land conservation, and hopes that with funding, this year will be just as successful.

The Staunton-based conservation nonprofit secured 16 easements last year. In doing so, it says it helped to permanently protect 1,909 acres of land.

“We’ve had just an incredible source of outpouring and funding and support from our general membership and communities around the valley. We do have some private funds already set up so that we can better support landowners, assist with easement costs, things like that to get conservation on the ground,” VCC Executive Director Adam Schellhammer said.

The VCC says a lot of its funds this year will go towards helping with local food security, climate resilience and helping to meet the Chesapeake Bay cleanup goals.

