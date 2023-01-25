Advertise With Us
Wednesday’s Weather - Wintry Mix in the Morning Transitions to a Cold, Soaking Rain

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Wintry Mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Wednesday morning, transitions to a cold rain. Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday for the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains, where colder air will hang on a little longer. In these areas, a little slushy accumulation of snow/sleet and or a glaze of ice Wednesday morning. Slick areas expected on mainly elevated and untreated surfaces. Precipitation transitions to a cold rain for all locations by noon and will last much of the day. Rain amounts of a half to around one inch expected. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s to low 40s, so a raw and wet day.

Dry and seasonably chilly for the late week. Gusty winds in the wake of this storm for Thursday. Temperatures trending milder for this last weekend of January.

Tonight: Turning cloudy, not as cold. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: AM Wintry mix - some snow, sleet, freezing rain - transitions over to a cold rain. Highs mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, breezy. Highs in the 40s to near 50. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonably chilly. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs low to mid 50s. Low near 30.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mild. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 30s to around 40.

Monday: Sun and clouds, milder. Highs mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Tuesday: Cloudy, showers, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s.

Messy Weather Wednesday
