Technical Media Prod. (Primary)

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WVIR:

WVIR-TV/GVIR-TV NBC29/CW29/NBC29 Weather Plus is the dominant television station in the desirable Charlottesville market. NBC29 is consistently the top-rated station in all news dayparts. The station is located on the historic Downtown Mall in the heart of Charlottesville’s vibrant cultural district.

Job Summary/Description:

The #1 station in the Charlottesville market is looking for a technically savvy individual to work in our brand-new, state-of-the-art Multimedia Control Center. The person we hire will direct newscasts in addition to performing duties associated with broadcasting NBC29′s television.

The successful candidate will work directly with the newscast producers and anchors to put together fast-paced live news broadcasts. The individual will be responsible for all technical aspects of the newscast including video, audio, graphics, transitions and camera movements.

Qualifications/Requirements:

◾ Able to multi-task in a fast paced work environment, ability to operate editing software, numerous items of studio equipment; robotic camera, prompter, audio operation, satellite operation, etc.

Additional Info:

