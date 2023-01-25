Students packing meals for Louisa County Resource Council

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More than 150 students are helping to package meals going to the Louisa County Resource Council.

Wednesday, January 25, was an Asynchronous Learning Day at Louisa County Public Schools, which are days during the school year where students sign up to complete community service projects.

“We actually get to learn outside the classroom. So no one can ever say, ‘I’m never going to use this,’ because you will, and it’s a great way to build community and to meet new friends and to focus on the five C’s: Citizenship, critical thinking, collaboration, communication,” Louisa County Public Schools Elementary Education Director Heather Spaid said.

Superintendent Douglas Straley hopes the students have fun, but also learn the lesson of helping out those in need.

“I hope our students are able to walk away and say, ‘You know, that was fun, and guess what, we helped our community, as well,’” Straley said.

Spaid says that by partnering with Meals of Hope, the school is able to feed those who need it most.

“We’re going to actually package 10,000 meals when all is said and done, and all of these meals will go to the Louisa County Resource Council and will be fed right back into our community to people who need it,” she said.

