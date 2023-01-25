Police asking for info connected to 2 Charlottesville shootings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating two shootings.

CPD announced Wednesday, January 25, that it is asking for the public’s help with gathering information.

Police were called out to the area of 6th Street and Garrett Street around 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, for a report of shots fired. Authorities say one juvenile was injured, but he has been treated and released from the hospital.

Officers responded to Oak Street around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, for another reported shooting. A 30-year-old woman was injured and is said to be in stable condition.

The Charlottesville Police Department did not provide any other details - such as suspect description(s) or motive - in Wednesday’s announcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ronald Stayments at (434) 970-3939 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.