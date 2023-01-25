Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Police asking for info connected to 2 Charlottesville shootings

Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating two shootings.

CPD announced Wednesday, January 25, that it is asking for the public’s help with gathering information.

Police were called out to the area of 6th Street and Garrett Street around 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, for a report of shots fired. Authorities say one juvenile was injured, but he has been treated and released from the hospital.

Officers responded to Oak Street around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, for another reported shooting. A 30-year-old woman was injured and is said to be in stable condition.

The Charlottesville Police Department did not provide any other details - such as suspect description(s) or motive - in Wednesday’s announcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ronald Stayments at (434) 970-3939 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29

Latest News

Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall
Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall
Former JC Penney
Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall
House of Cuts giving hair cuts in collaboration with One Hundred Black Men of Central Virginia...
Charlottesville High School students get free haircuts
Goodloe shared with us this is all a big understanding and everything will be settled in court.
Staunton florist facing multiple felony charges