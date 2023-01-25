Morning mix to rain
Watch for icy spots
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure is tracking north. We’ll start our day with a wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and light snow. The national Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Shenandoah Valley until 4pm this afternoon. Watch for icy spots on bridges and overpasses. As temperatures warm, we will transition over to all rain this afternoon. Conditions will improve Thursday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Morning mix, changing to rain, High: around 40
Tonight: Showers ending, Low: low 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 30s
