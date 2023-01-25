Advertise With Us
Morning mix to rain

Watch for icy spots
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure is tracking north. We’ll start our day with a wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and light snow. The national Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Shenandoah Valley until 4pm this afternoon. Watch for icy spots on bridges and overpasses. As temperatures warm, we will transition over to all rain this afternoon. Conditions will improve Thursday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning mix, changing to rain, High: around 40

Tonight: Showers ending, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 30s

