Commonwealth Clash helping to feed families in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Commonwealth Clash between Virginia Tech and UVA has a long history, but now a combined effort between the two universities and a big donation from Smithfield Foods will help feed families in need across the state.

“Over the years, we’ve formed such strong relationships with both Virginia Tech and UVA and this donation today represents our ability to come together and make a difference in the local community,” Smithfield Senior Community Development Manager Jonathan Toms.

UVA Deputy Athletics Director Kim Records says it’s fun to sink your teeth into the rivalry, but better still to celebrate making a difference.

“When we get on the court or the field, obviously it’s competitive, but both institutions being in the ACC as well like to collaborate, and we do a lot more collaboration than people would think. But we still want to win,” Records said.

Nearly 100,000 servings of meat were donated to help the universities’ local food pantries.

“Behind me is a truck full of 31,000 pounds of high quality meat products, bacon and luncheon meat. These are items that our guests and neighbors really need right now,” BRAFB CEO Michael McKee said.

