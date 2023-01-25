Cold Rain Followed by Gusty Winds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a wintry mix of some snow and sleet Wednesday morning, it’s mainly a cold rainfall Thursday afternoon. Rain will exit to the east this evening. Gusty winds will be felt going into Thursday.

A little cooler and more seasonable Friday.

The pick day of the weekend will be Saturday. There’s a weak weather disturbance passing by Sunday which will increase the clouds and may give part of the region a passing sprinkle or light shower.

Overall, milder than average ending to January and start to February.

Watching an arctic cold front by the end of next week! Rain to colder temperatures for the first weekend of the new month! Keep checking back for updates.

Wednesday afternoon: Cold rain with areas of fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday night: Showers exit this evening. Becoming breezy overnight. Lows above freezing, in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a blustery west to northwest wind. Highs in the lower 40s for the Shenandoah Valley. Upper 40s to 50 degrees across central Virginia. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Cool with highs in the 40s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Small chance for a shower at this time. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Rain showers. Highs lower 50s.

