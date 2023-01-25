Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Cold Rain Followed by Gusty Winds

Drying Overnight into Thursday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a wintry mix of some snow and sleet Wednesday morning, it’s mainly a cold rainfall Thursday afternoon. Rain will exit to the east this evening. Gusty winds will be felt going into Thursday.

A little cooler and more seasonable Friday.

The pick day of the weekend will be Saturday. There’s a weak weather disturbance passing by Sunday which will increase the clouds and may give part of the region a passing sprinkle or light shower.

Overall, milder than average ending to January and start to February.

Watching an arctic cold front by the end of next week! Rain to colder temperatures for the first weekend of the new month! Keep checking back for updates.

Wednesday afternoon: Cold rain with areas of fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday night: Showers exit this evening. Becoming breezy overnight. Lows above freezing, in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a blustery west to northwest wind. Highs in the lower 40s for the Shenandoah Valley. Upper 40s to 50 degrees across central Virginia. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Cool with highs in the 40s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Small chance for a shower at this time. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Rain showers. Highs lower 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
Morning mix to rain
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Wednesday’s Weather - Wintry Mix in the Morning Transitions to a Cold, Soaking Rain