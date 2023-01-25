Charlottesville High School students get free haircuts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - House of Cuts Barbers and One Hundred Black Men of Central Virginia teamed up to give more than thirty Charlottesville High School students a new haircut Tuesday night.

“With the 100 haircuts program, we are really focusing on minimizing the violence that’s been happening in our community. And so we believe that that starts with us internally. And that comes to whether it’s looking nice, but also thinking about yourself in a way that’s positive,” President of One Hundred Black Men of Central Virginia Daniel Fairley said.

This is part of their mission to make students - especially young black men - feel good, and look good, too.

“You may not have had the same opportunities that they did, you may not have the funding that that their parents had. But when you can get a free haircut, that basically says ‘I care about you, I want to take care of you, you’re worthy of being taken care of.’ That creates a different atmosphere and a different mindset for the students,” Fairley said.

The 100 cuts program started in December and has already given out one hundred free haircuts -- but organizers are aiming higher.

A link to donate to the program can be found here.

“We have a bunch of really, really generous donors that have come through -- whether they are parents or family members, or just community members that have said, we want to support this mission, we want to make sure that our kids are feeling good,” Fairley said.

