Bennett’s Village asking state legislators to help fund treehouse project

Bennett's Village wants to create an accessible treehouse
Bennett’s Village wants to create an accessible treehouse
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bennett’s Village sent out a call to action about budget amendments in the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate.

Including Bennett’s Village in the amendments will complete the fundraising for the treehouse project. This is in addition to bringing more features to the all-inclusive playground.

Reaching out for support and funding for Bennett’s Village allows more amenities for kids with and without disabilities.

“There’s so much that happens in play. For kids, that’s not just playing in the playground, it’s about learning how to problem solve and learning how to interact with people and conflict resolution, and there’s so much that goes on on the playground that now we can do in such a big and inclusive way for all kids and all families,” Samantha Strong, Bennett’s Village board member, said.

