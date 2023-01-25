Andrea Copeland named interim president of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After four years as the president and CEO of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, Elizabeth Cromwell is stepping down.

The interim president will be Andrea Copeland.

Copeland says not a lot will change.

“Having been here a long time and stepping into this role, it makes it easier to it makes the transition a little smoother,” Copeland said Wednesday, January 25. “Our membership can be confident that we will continue with our programs.”

Cromwell’s last day will be February 17.

