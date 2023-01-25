Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

8 applicants vying for open seat on Charlottesville City Council

City Hall (FILE)
City Hall (FILE)(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications are already rolling in for the open position on Charlottesville City Council. Some of those vying for the spot have experience, while others are hoping to get their start.

Eight candidates have so far applied to replace former Councilor Sena Magill.

“I’ve seen the names, that’s about it,” Mayor Lloyd Snook said Wednesday, January 25.

The mayor says he is waiting until all applications are in before jumping to any conclusions.

“We have not taken a position that, yes, we want somebody who will run in November or no, we don’t want anybody who’s going to run in November. We’ll just see what the candidates, you know, what they look like,” Snook said.

Former Councilor Kristin Szakos is applying to get back on City Council, and says she will not run in November.

“I feel like this is a service I can offer, something that I can do. I am not interested in running for office again,” Szakos said.

She served on City Council from 2010 to 2017.

“I thought, ‘Boy, it’s going to be a really steep learning curve for someone who hasn’t done it before,’ and I just think it’s important. There are big decisions coming up.,” she said.

John Hall is also throwing his name into the ring. He ran for council in 2017, but did not get elected.

The other applicants are:

  • Alex Bryant, executive director of IX Art Park
  • Don Dunham III, CEO of Cavalier Professional Services
  • James Guidry, a clinical manager at UVA Imaging
  • Leah Puryear, who served on the Charlottesville School Board
  • John Santoski, who served on the School Board and Planning Commission
  • Christophe Valtin, who retired after working in the municipal bond industry

“We will probably have some sort of interviews set up with the candidates, but that hasn’t been nailed down yet, either. We really wanted to see what the pool was going to look like,” Snook said.

Applications are due Monday, January 30.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
(FILE)
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29

Latest News

State of Virginia ranks among worst in nation for tobacco use prevention policies
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Police asking for info connected to 2 Charlottesville shootings
Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall
Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall
Former JC Penney
Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall