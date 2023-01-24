Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Police Chief Longo lobbying for bill to change gun carrying on university campuses

UVA Police Chief Tim Longo (FILE)
UVA Police Chief Tim Longo (FILE)(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds (D) is pushing to change gun laws on public university campuses.

UVA Police Chief Tim Longo has been lobbying for the proposed bill in Richmond, due to the tragedy on UVA Grounds.

Longo says current university policy is not to have a gun on UVA Grounds. Sen. Deeds’ bill would make it criminal law, meaning UVA police would have the responsibility to enforce it, rather than university officials.

The bill has an exemption in place for when a firearm is for ROTC purposes.

“As a practical matter, when you know something is a violation of criminal law you might think twice before you bring that that item on to our grounds,” Longo said .

“This is prospective, you know, we can’t undo what’s been done. We just have to live with it and try to make things better, and hopefully, this legislation, if it passes, will help prevent future tragedies,” Deeds said.

Deeds says the bill so far as bipartisan support.

Longo says he will keep lobbying for it in Richmond.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville
Messy Weather Wednesday
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall

Latest News

IX Art Park (FILE)
IX Art Park hires Lisa Capraro to serve as new executive director
Old Criglersville Elementary School
Madison Board of Supervisors to hear amended contract for old Criglersville Elementary building
(FILE)
Charlottesville repairing, modernizing 3 affordable housing sites
Tuesday morning state democrats unveiled a constitutional amendment from reproductive freedom.
Virginia Democrats introduce abortion rights constitutional amendment