Tracking Next Snow, Ice and Mainly Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a fair-weather day Tuesday, a wintry mix of some snow, sleet and freezing rain will arrive by Wednesday morning.

A little slushy accumulation is possible Wednesday morning. Especially north and northwest of Charlottesville. Slick areas expected on mainly elevated and untreated surfaces. Precipitation changes to a cold rainfall for all locations by noon and will last much of the day.

Trending drier and breezy Thursday.

Cooler on Friday.

The last weekend of January will be dry with temperatures a little above average.

Tuesday afternoon: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tuesday night: Dry with increasing clouds. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: A messy mix of snow, sleet and some ice in the morning. Changing to all rainfall. Areas of fog. Highs in the chilly mid 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday night: Rain exits. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 45 to 50 degrees. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Mainly sunny and cool. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Sunday and Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

