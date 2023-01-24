Sunny and nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver plenty of sunshine today. A southwest wind will warm temperatures into the 50s. Meanwhile, a developing system along the Gulf coast will lift north. Clouds increase tonight, and a light wintry mix will advance across the region Wednesday morning. The mix will change to rain during the day, and exit the region by Wednesday night. Conditions will cool for the late week, but warm into the 50s by the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & nice, High: low 50s

Tonight: Clouds increase & seasonal, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Morning wintry mix, changing to rain rain, High: around 40...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s....Low: upper 30s

Monday: Morning showers, clearing, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

