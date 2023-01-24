Advertise With Us
Piedmont Master Gardeners grant program returns after 3 year hiatus

(Habitat for Humanity)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Master Gardeners grant program is back after a three year hiatus.

The grants are for projects that teach students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County about the natural world. The Master Gardeners are hoping to support around 20 projects.

The deadline to apply for the grants is February 27th. More information can be found on the Piedmont Master Gardeners website.

