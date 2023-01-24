Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Nickelback announces North American tour for this summer

Nickelback announced their Get Rollin' tour for summer 2023.
Nickelback announced their Get Rollin' tour for summer 2023.(Nickelback / Instagram)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of Nickelback will have a chance to see them live this summer.

The Canadian rock band announced the Get Rollin’ tour on their Twitter page Monday, saying they were bringing their music to a city “kind of near you.”

The tour kicks off in Quebec City, Canada, on June 12 before heading south to the United States and wrapping up in Belmont Park, New York, on Aug. 30.

The band released their 10th studio and most recent album “Get Rollin’” in November 2022.

To find out if Nickelback is playing in a city near you, check out their website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville
Family of John Milton Harris
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community

Latest News

Police officers were seen collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses.
Official: 7 killed in California community; suspect arrested
Police officers were seen collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses.
4 dead, 3 hurt in Half Moon Bay shootings
13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer
The death toll in Saturday's shooting rose to 11.
Dance club shooting death toll rises to 11