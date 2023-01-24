Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Madison Board of Supervisors to hear amended contract for old Criglersville Elementary building

Old Criglersville Elementary School
Old Criglersville Elementary School(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Madison County Board of Supervisors will hear an amended sales contract for the old Criglersville Elementary School.

In November, supervisors denied a rezoning request for the elementary school. Some Criglersville residents voiced their concerns against the proposals.

“What we would like is something that benefits Criglersville. It is a very, very small town in a very out of the way place, so whatever goes there has to benefit us,” Criglersville resident Joe Beddow said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville
Messy Weather Wednesday
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville repairing, modernizing 3 affordable housing sites
Tuesday morning state democrats unveiled a constitutional amendment from reproductive freedom.
Virginia Democrats introduce abortion rights constitutional amendment
Albemarle County Public School bus (FILE)
Albemarle teachers learning proactive ways to handle active shooter emergencies
Gov. Youngkin Pushes for $1B Tax Cut
Morning Rush: Tuesday, January 24, 2023