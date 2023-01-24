Advertise With Us
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:51 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting late Monday night has left one boy injured but in stable condition.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, just before 10 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets.

One boy was injured in the gunfire, just moments before more than 2,400 homes in the area lost power. Dominion Energy restored power just after midnight.

It is unclear if the shooting and the power outage are related, at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

