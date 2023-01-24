Advertise With Us
IX Art Park hires Lisa Capraro to serve as new executive director

IX Art Park (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - IX Art Park has hired Lisa Capraro to serve as its new executive director.

The founder and interim executive director, Susan Krischel, will remain as the preside of the board.

Capraro says she will continue to focus on growing community involvement.

“The arts are one of my passions, and I’ve been working in the nonprofit area in community building. So, this has an opportunity to forge both community building and the arts together in a place that I just love, which is Charlottesville,” Capraro said.

Capraro says IX Art Park depends on the Charlottesville community.

