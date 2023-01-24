Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

First look at two options for the future of Free Bridge Lane

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:57 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Pantops Community Advisory Committee looked at two possible options for the future of Free Bridge Lane. More than fifty people showed up to listen and weigh in.

The first option is the “Promenade Design” which turns the entire street into a pedestrian and biking trail.

The second option is the “One Way Design” which leaves a one-way road for vehicles but expands the existing trail.

“If we continue to promote vehicular traffic, we are doing nothing to save the planet. We are doing nothing to improve air quality. This is a golden opportunity for people to walk and maintain strolling in a fresh air environment,” Sara Robinson, a resident of Riverside Village and supporter of the promenade design, said.

When asked to raise their hand to show which option they preferred, almost every person at the meeting supported the promenade design.

“I think the one or two voices that weren’t sure or maybe were thinking about ‘One Way’ weren’t concerned about the vehicle traffic they were they were concerned about the future development would it include a protected lane for pedestrians and a protected lane or a separate lane for bicyclists and those are things that are easily able to be obtained,” Robinson said.

The lane currently connects Richmond Road to Darden Towe Park, but people who live near it say it’s mainly used as a shortcut.

That’s part of the reason supervisor Bea Lapisto-Kirtley is in favor of the change.

“I think the only people that would support the one-way road are maybe the speeders that go down there,” Lapisto-Kirtley said.

The development comes from a recommendation in the 2019 Pantops Master Plan.

There will be another chance for public feedback at the Albemarle Cunty Board of Supervisors on march first.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville
Messy Weather Wednesday
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall

Latest News

Free Bridge Lane
Free Bridge Lane
Almost five years after she lost her unborn child in a car crash, Shifflett is still fighting...
Valley mother still fighting to get ‘Caleb’s Law’ passed in the Commonwealth
13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer
Ruffin Gallery exhibit
UVA art exhibit offering supportive space to undocumented people