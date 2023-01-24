Dry, Milder Tuesday. Tracking Wintry Mix to Rain on Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Less wind, milder temperatures and dry, Tuesday. Watching the next storm for Wednesday that will bring some wintry mix, then just a cold rain. This storm will track to our northwest, up through the Ohio Valley and that will put our region on the milder side. However, enough cold air in place Wednesday morning, will allow for the precipitation to begin as some snow, sleet and freezing rain, before changing to all rain. The area most favored for some wintry weather Wednesday will be to the north and northwest of Charlottesville. Keep checking back for updates.

Dry and seasonably chilly for the late week. Temperatures trending milder for this last weekend of January.

Tonight: Clearing, brisk and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Light southwest wind. Highs in the low to mid 50s for Central Virginia. Upper 40s to near 50 for the Valley. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday: AM Wintry mix over to a cold rain. Highs mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Clearing and breezy. Highs in the 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonably chilly. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs low to mid 50s. Low near 30.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mild. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows upper 30s to around 40.

Monday: Sun and clouds, milder. Highs mid 50s.

