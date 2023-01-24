Charlottesville repairing, modernizing 3 affordable housing sites

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is continuing its redevelopment and refurbishment of affordable housing in the city.

The city says it will be making major repairs and replacements to three sites.

Brandon Collins is with Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority. He says the problems seen today are decades in the making.

“In early 80s, building codes were not great,” he said Tuesday, January 24. “There’s a number of improvements that need to be made and a lot of work to do to bring these homes into the 21st century.”

The housing authority has $1.5 million to spend on more than 50 homes.

“This is just the first portion of money for a five-year process of total renovation,” Collins said.

Phase one will work on exterior modernization: “We’re going to be working on replacing stucco siding with hardy plank siding. We’ll be doing new roofs and doing new energy-efficient windows,” Collins said.

The people who live in the homes helped set the priorities for the upcoming work.

“Work with residents monthly and workgroups and did a lot of polling and door knocking to identify exactly what folks wanted,” Collins said.

