Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville woman is making a name for herself in the world of bodybuilding, while also proving age is only a number.

Jessica Coleman grew up in Nelson County. She played volleyball, softball, and ran cross-country at Nelson County High School.

The mother of two teenagers has always been fit, but decided to take it to a whole new level a few years ago when she turned 40.

“Extremely disciplined. I would say my work ethic is pretty legit,” Coleman said.

She spends more than three hours a day in the gym when prepping for a competition. Competing in fitness events is something she wanted to do when she was younger.

“At the time there was Muscle & Fitness Magazine and I would watch those girls and I said, ‘I could do that. At some point, I’m going to do that,’” Coleman said.

This single mom is all-in. Coleman hired a coach, lost 30 pounds, and sticks to her training.

Just last year, Coleman won the 2022 NPC Junior USA Championships in Charleston, South Carolina. She competes in the women’s physique division. She’s won four of the six events she’s competed in.

“Once I started winning, I kept working harder, and every time you step on stage you become more confident,” she said. “I stopped being nervous. I just realized that I was having a great time and I had worked really hard and I was good at this sport.”

Coleman has earned her pro-card and is aiming to compete in her first professional bodybuilding event this fall.

“I’ve accomplished things I never thought was possible. I never thought that I could become a professional athlete in my life, much less in my 40s. It has absolutely been worth it, all of it,” she said.

Coleman turns 45 in March. She plans to start her prep season in a few months to help get ready for the fall.

