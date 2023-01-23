Advertise With Us
Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered

Photo: Michael Holzworth
Photo: Michael Holzworth(WNDU)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the state and national flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California.

This order comes after President Joe Biden ordered the national flag to be lowered, and the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in Virginia.

The flags are to remain lowered from now until sunset on Thursday, January 26, according to the order.

