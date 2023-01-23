VSP investigating fatal crash in Culpeper County

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Culpeper County.

VSP says the crash happened along Route 685, near Landon’s Lane, shortly after noon Thursday, January 19. A 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the road again, and collided with a tree.

The driver, 26-year-old Danielle M. Laing of Culpeper, was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

VSP says she was not wearing a seatbelt, and weather is considered a factor in the crash.

