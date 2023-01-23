Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Va. delegate proposes three day waiting period law for gun purchases

Nine other states, and Washington D.C., have waiting period laws in place for purchasing...
Nine other states, and Washington D.C., have waiting period laws in place for purchasing firearms.(KSLA)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia lawmaker is looking to create a three-day waiting period for any gun purchases.

WVEC reports that the proposal is coming from a delegate who represents Chesapeake - where six people were killed and four more hurt in a shooting inside a Walmart three months ago.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, the Walmart gunman legally purchased the firearm the morning of the shooting - which is something Delegate Cliff Hayes says this bill could prevent.

Delegate Hayes referenced a study that found waiting period laws can reduce gun homicides by roughly 17 percent.

Nine other states, and Washington D.C., have waiting period laws in place for purchasing firearms.

Delegate Hayes says the bill is still waiting to be referred to a committee.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Charlottesville Police Department.
Judge dismisses former police chief’s $10M lawsuit against Charlottesville
Family of John Milton Harris
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community

Latest News

The event will be from Jan. 28 through February 27
Celebrate Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens
Virginia Organizing
Waynesboro vigil calls for more affordable housing
New neighborhood development in Southwood
Developer offering tours of newest addition to Southwood neighborhood
North Fork Discovery Park
North Fork Discovery Park getting $3M to help speed up business growth in Albemarle